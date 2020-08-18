CBS 17 Job Alert – State of North Carolina, Hendrick Automotive are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS17’s Job Alert is here to help people who are out or work or maybe looking for a new job by finding some of the more unusual openings in central North Carolina.

We’ve reported how the COVID-19 pandemic created job positions never previously available.

For example – a COVID-19 case investigator for the state. The job is full-time but considered temporary.

You’ll call people with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, gather information from them, coordinate the next steps for isolation, and contact people with whom they might have been in contact.

This positions supervises a team of case investigators.

Pay is between $22 and $26 per hour – and you do qualify for benefits.

Hendrick Automotive needs a Title Clerk in Cary.

You’ll prepare tax, title, and legal transfer documents, plus keep up with accounting books.

Be OK with processing paperwork and be OK with speaking regularly to customers.

No prior experience is needed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: