CBS 17 Job Alert – State of North Carolina, LCI Industries hiring receptionists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we continue to look at the jobs with the biggest increase in demand on the month, according to the jobs website LinkedIn.
There is a nearly 500% increase on the month for receptionists.
The State of North Carolina needs a receptionist at the Office of the Commissioner.
The job is doing things like answering phones and opening mail, but be comfortable having contact with the public.
Pay ranges from $31,200 to $44,100 a year.
LCI Industries is looking for a receptionist in Durham.
It is a lot of basic office functions like answering phones, sorting and preparing the mail, etc.
A high school diploma and two years of experience is needed.
