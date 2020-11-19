CBS 17 Job Alert – State of North Carolina, LCI Industries hiring receptionists

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we continue to look at the jobs with the biggest increase in demand on the month, according to the jobs website LinkedIn.

There is a nearly 500% increase on the month for receptionists.

The State of North Carolina needs a receptionist at the Office of the Commissioner.

The job is doing things like answering phones and opening mail, but be comfortable having contact with the public.

Pay ranges from $31,200 to $44,100 a year.

LCI Industries is looking for a receptionist in Durham.

It is a lot of basic office functions like answering phones, sorting and preparing the mail, etc.

A high school diploma and two years of experience is needed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories