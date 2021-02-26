CBS 17 Job Alert – STERIS and Quality Staffing are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the medical industry.

A local recruiter told me anything related to the industry is in huge demand – not just positions like nurses and nursing assistants.

For example, STERIS in Durham needs an ORC sterile processing technician. This involves reprocessing and sterilizing medical equipment like supplies and instruments.

A high school diploma and a year of experience is required. Completion of a Sterile Processing/Surgical Technologist program is preferred.

Quality Staffing in Raleigh is looking for a medical biller for a client in Raleigh. It involves data entry, but also following up on unpaid claims and checking insurance payouts for accuracy.

Two years’ experience is needed. Pay is $17 an hour, and hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.