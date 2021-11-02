CBS 17 Job Alert – Study looks at the most and least searched jobs over last 18 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The “help wanted” signs have become a common sight no matter where you travel in the country – and they’re often outside of service-oriented businesses like fast food.

It is no surprise then that a new study from the jobs website Indeed found searches for food prep jobs are down nearly 40 percent compared to February 2020 before the start of the pandemic.

The site looked at search trends in the past 18 months and found child care, food prep and service, personal care and home health, and loading and stocking all saw a massive drop in demand. Loading and stocking jobs are closely tied to supply-chain problems that are hampering businesses across the country.

As for in-demand careers, those in technology and those that can be done remotely are seeing a 50-percent or more surge. The top jobs are civil engineering, IT, media, and software development.

The study also found the jobs receiving a lot of attention in their respective fields are those that are advertising pay.