CBS 17 Job Alert – Swanky stores hiring in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert is a long list of openings at two of the swankiest stores in the Triangle.

In Durham there is Nordstrom and in Raleigh, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Both are known for being selective in their hiring to provide excellent customer service and protect the brand.

At Nordstrom, I found 27 openings — most of them in beauty sales for different brands like MAC and Dior.

At Saks, I found 11 openings, but a lot of these are more focused on operations like an office manager, or analysts for different departments that are done remotely. This involves things like looking at store purchases and communication with internal customers.