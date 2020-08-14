CBS 17 Job Alert – Swissport International is hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we have a data entry job.

Swissport is looking for an HR Data Entry Specialist. This job is based at RDU.

Swissport International is a huge company that provides ground support for airports around the world.

You’ll oversee a lot of employee data information while ensuring accuracy. You’ll work with HR to gather any incomplete information.

An associate’s degree and a year working in HR is needed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories