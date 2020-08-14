CBS 17 Job Alert – Swissport International is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we have a data entry job.

Swissport is looking for an HR Data Entry Specialist. This job is based at RDU.

Swissport International is a huge company that provides ground support for airports around the world.

You’ll oversee a lot of employee data information while ensuring accuracy. You’ll work with HR to gather any incomplete information.

An associate’s degree and a year working in HR is needed.

