CBS 17 Job Alert – Target and Bass Pro Shops are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heading into the holidays, there is still a big need for retail workers.

The job website Indeed ranked the companies with the most openings.

Target is hiring a total of 130,000 employees for the holidays.

In the Raleigh area alone, it shows there are 99 openings, some seasonal and some permanent.

The biggest need is for cashiers, which they call “guest advocates”, and “specialty sales”– workers specializing in style, beauty or tech.

To apply, click here.

Bass Pro Shops are hiring 6,000 employees.

In Cary, they are hiring someone to work in the hunting department.

For this job, you have to be okay lifting up to 50 pounds and standing for long periods of time.

To apply, click here.