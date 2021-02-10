CBS 17 Job Alert – Taysha Gene Therapies and Hollander Sleep Products are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are once again talking about the huge need for people in the shipping industry — and that includes people with managerial experience.

Taysha Gene Therapies in Durham needs a Warehouse Manager.

To quote the job posting, “This person is a critical contributor to the construction and startup of the supply chain operations at Taysha manufacturing facilities.”

Overseeing and hiring new employees are part of this job. A bachelor’s degree is needed, so is five years of experience – three of those in a managerial role.

Hollander Sleep Products in Henderson needs an order fulfillment supervisor.

This is a direct quote from the post about the ideal candidate: “Directs and manages all routing activities to ensure timely shipping of orders to the customers.”

A bachelor’s degree and five years of supervisory experience are needed.