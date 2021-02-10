CBS 17 Job Alert – Taysha Gene Therapies and Hollander Sleep Products are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are once again talking about the huge need for people in the shipping industry — and that includes people with managerial experience.

Taysha Gene Therapies in Durham needs a Warehouse Manager.

To quote the job posting, “This person is a critical contributor to the construction and startup of the supply chain operations at Taysha manufacturing facilities.”

Overseeing and hiring new employees are part of this job. A bachelor’s degree is needed, so is five years of experience – three of those in a managerial role.

Hollander Sleep Products in Henderson needs an order fulfillment supervisor.

This is a direct quote from the post about the ideal candidate: “Directs and manages all routing activities to ensure timely shipping of orders to the customers.”

A bachelor’s degree and five years of supervisory experience are needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories