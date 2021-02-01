CBS 17 Job Alert – TE Connectivity is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we’re focused on a company with local operations – TE Connectivity – that was just recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the best employers for the LGBTQ community.

TE connectivity makes connector and sensor technology. The local operation is in Cary.

There are three openings for Production Operators. It involves sorting and packaging customer orders.

You should be OK operating some smaller equipment. A high school diploma is needed. So is a year of experience.

There is an opening for an executive assistant. This person assists high level executives, helps management convey messages to employees, and plans travel for the executives.

Four years’ experience and proficiency with Microsoft Office are needed.

