CBS 17 Job Alert – TEKsystems and Silgan are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is just for veterans and active-duty service members getting ready to enter the workforce.

TEKsystems needs a helpdesk support technician at Fort Bragg.

He or she must have ​an active secret clearance.

The job involves working with customers to resolve any issues both by phone and electronically. You should also be tech-savvy with not just computers, but also printers and Windows applications.

Silgan is looking for a production supervisor/manager trainee at their facility in Maxton.

This job oversees work – eventually – and reports to the plant manager. Safety reviews will also be a part of the job.

Since this is entry-level, initially there will not be managerial duties, but those will be added with more experience. You might have to relocate.