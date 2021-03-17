CBS 17 Job Alert – TEKsystems and Silgan are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is just for veterans and active-duty service members getting ready to enter the workforce.
TEKsystems needs a helpdesk support technician at Fort Bragg.
He or she must have an active secret clearance.
The job involves working with customers to resolve any issues both by phone and electronically. You should also be tech-savvy with not just computers, but also printers and Windows applications.
Silgan is looking for a production supervisor/manager trainee at their facility in Maxton.
This job oversees work – eventually – and reports to the plant manager. Safety reviews will also be a part of the job.
Since this is entry-level, initially there will not be managerial duties, but those will be added with more experience. You might have to relocate.