CBS 17 Job Alert: Temperature Monitor, Gregory Poole Equipment Company

CBS 17 is here to help find job opportunities for those who find themselves in need of a new job.
The website GlassDoor put out a list of new positions created because of COVID-19. One of those is a temperature checker.
Gregory Poole, a CAT dealer in Raleigh, is looking for someone to check the temperature of workers, customers, vendors, and visitors.
It is a non-touch position.
You’ll also help promote things like social distancing and use of PPE.
Have a high school education, be okay with standing for long periods of time, and be positive and outgoing!
As we’ve previously reported, the state is in need of contact tracers.
You’ll contact people who’ve been identified as having close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Be willing to go into the field to track down people and interview them.
You’re based at home, but need high-speed internet and access to a car.
