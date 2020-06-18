CBS 17 Job Alert: Temperature Monitor, Gregory Poole Equipment Company

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 is here to help find job opportunities for those who find themselves in need of a new job.

The website GlassDoor put out a list of new positions created because of COVID-19. One of those is a temperature checker.

Gregory Poole, a CAT dealer in Raleigh, is looking for someone to check the temperature of workers, customers, vendors, and visitors.

It is a non-touch position.

You’ll also help promote things like social distancing and use of PPE.

Have a high school education, be okay with standing for long periods of time, and be positive and outgoing!

As we’ve previously reported, the state is in need of contact tracers.

You’ll contact people who’ve been identified as having close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Be willing to go into the field to track down people and interview them.

You’re based at home, but need high-speed internet and access to a car.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories