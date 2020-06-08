CBS 17 Job Alert – Tennoca Construction, Allen Grading Company are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even with troubles in the economy, the construction industry in North Carolina continues to boom.
A recruiting company named I-Hire-Construction reached out to CBS17 for help in filling some openings.
First up, a heavy equipment officer for Tennoca Construction based in Raleigh – specifically, an experienced excavator/dozer operator.
Tennoca offers full benefits including: health insurance, 401(k) retirement plan, and paid holidays.
Allen Grading Company needs a foreman.
Past managerial experience is needed, and you’ll need to help supervise and train your crew.
You must know how to read blueprints and be familiar with construction procedures, equipment, and OSHA guidelines.
The job is full-time and pays as much as $85,000 a year.
