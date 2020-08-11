CBS 17 Job Alert – Tesla and Service Experts are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With millions of people unemployed, CBS 17 created the job alert to bring attention to positions which some job seekers might miss.

Tesla, the electric car company, just opened a huge new dealership on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

They need a Vehicle Readiness Specialist.

You’re responsible for prepping the cars for customers – be it a new purchase, returning a car from service, or providing a loaner car.

Be OK with operating steamers, hoses, and vacuums – plus lifting up to 60 pounds.

You need two years of a clean driving record.

Service Experts need a Customer Service Specialist in Raleigh.

You’ll be involved in a lot of what it takes to make the office run. You’ll be responsible for everything from customer requests and setting appointments, to dealing with complaints and handling billing inquiries.

Have a high school diploma and a year of experience.

