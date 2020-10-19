CBS 17 Job Alert – The Body Shop and Energy North Incorporated are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The blitz of hiring fairs heading into the holidays isn’t slowing down.
For example, The Body Shop in Wake Forest is working with Hire Dynamics to fill more than 200 jobs at their distribution center using a drive-thru job fair.
The drive-thru job fair is happening Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5036 One World Drive.
You can apply through the company’s app.
There is a virtual hiring event for Energy North Incorporated taking place this Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This is for the company’s Haffner division.
Some jobs are for drivers with pay ranging from $20 to $25 an hour and customer service pay starts at $16.50 an hour.
