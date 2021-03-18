CBS 17 Job Alert – The City of Raleigh has more than 100 job openings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are looking at some of the more than 100 job openings for the City of Raleigh.

There is an emergency call taker recruit position. This is training to take 911 calls, help with both emergency and non-emergency calls, plus help to get clear information from emergency callers.

Pay is $34,000 to start, with a promotional salary available.

There is a plant maintenance specialist opening. It is an entry-level job to provide maintenance for the City’s water and wastewater treatment plant.

The job involves facility inspection, monitoring tank levels, and helping obtain water samples for testing. Pay is $38,000 to $62,000 a year.