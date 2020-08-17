CBS 17 Job Alert: The Department of Defense is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has a goal with our Job Alert – to make sure anyone looking for a job knows about the many opportunities that exist in central North Carolina.

For anyone looking for a job on post at Fort Bragg, this is a great opportunity.

The Department of Defense is looking for an Office Automation Clerk for Schools in the Fort Bragg Community.

You’ll maintain time and attendance files, plus manage supply inventory and have other office operations.

Have a year of experience and two years of education beyond high school, like an associates degree or certification from a trade school.

Pay ranges from $32,400 to $42,200 a year.

