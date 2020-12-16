RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on sales associates, but at some places I haven’t seen advertised before.
The Army and Airforce Exchange at Fort Bragg – we all call it “The Exchange” – needs a retail associate.
Past experience is a plus, and customer service skills are necessary. Pay ranges from $8 to $14.50 an hour.
Green Biz Nursery needs a Customer Service Rep in Fayetteville.
In addition to doing things like greeting customers and answering phones, the job includes duties like following up on business proposals, and typing out contracts and invoices.
There are a lot of specific skills, if you’d like to give the full list a once over.
Pay is $12 to $14 an hour.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Stimulus checks: Could you get $1,200, $600 or nothing?
- Shorthanded NC State men’s basketball to play St. Louis on Thursday
- Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
- CBS 17 Job Alert – The Exchange at Fort Bragg and Green Biz Nursery are hiring
- Manager finds mom and 5 kids living in a vacant apartment, but instead of calling police, she helped