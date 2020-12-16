CBS 17 Job Alert – The Exchange at Fort Bragg and Green Biz Nursery are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on sales associates, but at some places I haven’t seen advertised before.

The Army and Airforce Exchange at Fort Bragg – we all call it “The Exchange” – needs a retail associate.

Past experience is a plus, and customer service skills are necessary. Pay ranges from $8 to $14.50 an hour.

Green Biz Nursery needs a Customer Service Rep in Fayetteville.

In addition to doing things like greeting customers and answering phones, the job includes duties like following up on business proposals, and typing out contracts and invoices.

There are a lot of specific skills, if you’d like to give the full list a once over.

Pay is $12 to $14 an hour.

