CBS 17 Job Alert – The Fresh Market and Aldi are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s job alert is focused on managerial positions in the supermarket industry.

A report earlier this year from the job’s website GlassDoor found there is a huge demand for these workers.

The Fresh Market in Fayetteville has two of these positions – assistant grocery manager and assistant grocery manager bulk, candy, and coffee.

Both jobs require past managerial experience and involve leading team members, as well as tracking inventory.

The grocery chain Aldi continues to expand its presence all over the country with a lot of growth locally.

Assistant managers or manager trainees are needed at locations in Raleigh, Apex, Cary, Garner, Durham, and Sanford.

These are full-time jobs and starting pay is $19.75 per hour.

