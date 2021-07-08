CBS 17 Job Alert – The most enjoyable jobs for retirees who still want to work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just because you’ve retired doesn’t mean you’re ready to stop working.

There is a new list of the most enjoyable jobs for older people, and in today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a few often-overlooked positions.

U.S. News and World Report put together this list. Some are obvious like retail sales, but others surprised me.

One surprising job is working for the clergy.

A poll of 6,000 members of the clergy older than 50 found the majority enjoy what they do, and often entered the clergy in some form after they retired.

Also on the list, a health care worker. Suggestions are home health aides or personal care aides, neither of which require a background in medicine – just certification.

But the one that jumped out is a public communicator. Basically, anyone comfortable talking to other people.

These opportunities are listed as museum tour guides and product demonstrators.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 44% of demonstrators are older than 55 and 27% are older than 65.