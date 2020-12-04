CBS 17 Job Alert – The Panther Group and Qualio are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Openings in customer service always get a lot of interest and there are plenty of openings in our area.
The Panther Group in Morrisville needs a customer service specialist, specifically helping people with enrollment for the North Carolina Medicaid Transformation program.
You should be OK handling a large volume of calls, understand how Medicaid works, and have three years of experience in a call center.
The startup company Qualio is looking for a customer success specialist in Raleigh.
It involves working with clients to build positive relationships and address and concerns. Two years of experience and knowledge of spreadsheets is necessary.
