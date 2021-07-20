CBS 17 Job Alert – The Triangle ranks in top 10 for worker starting pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some local metro areas are paying quite well for newly hired workers.

The finance company “Self” looked at 300 cities around the country to put together this list.

Raleigh came in ninth in the nation for new hire starting pay for large metro areas – those with more than a million people.

The average monthly pay – cost-of-living adjusted – is $3,571. Nationally it is $3,266.

The only ding for Raleigh is the median housing price. At $327,048 dollars it is $46,000 dollars more than the national average.

It is even better news for Durham and Chapel Hill.

Ranked for the midsized metro – meaning fewer than a million people – the cities came in third in the country with an average monthly starting salary of nearly $4,000.

The large metro with the best starting pay is San Jose, California, while Stamford, Connecticut, offers the best pay for midsized metros.

The study looked at starting salaries in 20 different fields to get these averages.

Information Technology was top of the list for pay, while retail was at the bottom.