RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a business model built on cookies, but it certainly didn’t crumble.

Instead, Tiff’s Treats has achieved massive success and is opening its first store in Raleigh.

A quick history:

Tiff’s Treats launched in Austin, Texas, in 1999 with a simple business model – deliver hot-out-of-the-oven cookies.

There are now 74 stores and 1,700 workers, and there is about to be more thanks to the opening of the new location in Raleigh’s Village District.

The hiring event is on March 22 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Twenty employees are needed, including delivery drivers and cookie makers.

In addition to things like paid sick time, you get free cookies.

The store opens on April 30.