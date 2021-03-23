CBS 17 Job Alert: Torchy’s Tacos is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for Torchy’s Tacos.

The hugely popular Mexican food chain is opening its first local operation and they have to find workers.

The restaurant opens later this spring at Midtown East in Raleigh – just in front of the Wegmans at Wake Forest and Interstate 440.

Starting this Tuesday, the restaurant site will be a hiring center.

There are 100 positions to fill — both front and back-of-house — part-time and full-time. Depending on the job, health benefits and 401(k) are available.