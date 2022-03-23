WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re getting into the time of year when there are more job fairs.

The Town of Wake Forest has a big one coming up and in today’s Job Alert, CBS17’s Bill Young has the long list of employers taking part.

Wake Forest is booming, with the 2020 census estimating 15,000 more people live there than in 2010.

It means more businesses, which means they need for more workers.

This job fair is taking place on April 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Wake Forest Baptist Church.

While employers are still encouraged to take part, of the two dozen already signed up, the openings range from management at Chick-fil-A to teachers at both Everbrook Academy and the Goddard School of Wake Forest.