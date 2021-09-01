CBS 17 Job Alert – Trader Joe’s in Morrisville is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at the red-hot grocery store industry in central North Carolina.

The newest store getting ready to open next week is Trader Joe’s in Morrisville.

There are multiple openings for crew members, particularly in the evening.

These include cashiers, baggers, stocking shelves, and helping customers as they look through the new store.

The store itself opens on Sept. 10 and is in the Park West Village shopping center at Morrisville Parkway and Chapel Hill Road.

Pay ranges from $15 to $18 an hour.

For those with a creative touch, the store needs someone for “artistic talent.”

This is the person who draws those creative signs and pictures around the store.

To quote the ad, “If you have experience in art including penmanship, working with chalk and large signage, we’d love to meet you. We can teach you the rest.”

Pay is $15 to $18 an hour.