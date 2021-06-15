CBS 17 Job Alert – Triangle building boom leads to need for construction industry workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report from the Construction Training Board estimated 217,000 extra workers are needed in the next five years.

Locally, of course, we are seeing a building boom and CBS 17’s Bill Young discovered prime examples of the need in all different types of roles in today’s Job Alert.

A search of “construction” on the Job Alert page revealed 880 new jobs posted in the past week. Anything related to home construction is huge.

An onsite custom home construction manager is needed for Heathstone Luxury Homes in the Triangle.

It is a full-time job with pay between $65,000 and $100,000 a year. A bachelor’s degree is required, so is 4 years of construction experience.

Four years of project management experience is preferred and full benefits are offered. Bonus pay is available.

Carolina Closets Plus needs an installer in Hillsborough.

Pay is $17 to $25 an hour and the job is full time. There is a $500 bonus after six months on the job, which is when benefits kick in.

Added commission pay is also available and past cabinetry experience is required.