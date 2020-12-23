CBS 17 Job Alert – TTEC and Sentry are hiring bilingual customer service representatives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert combines two things – customer service jobs, which are popular with job hunters – and Spanish-speaking workers, which is increasingly in demand by employers.
TTEC needs a bilingual customer service representative for a work-from-home job. In addition to customer service experience, you need your own computer with a secure internet connection, plus a quiet space in which to work.
Sentry is looking for a bilingual customer service representative in Goldsboro.
This is to help inbound calls in the non-standard and motorcycle division.
Flexible hours are needed since the call center is open from 7 in the morning until 9 at night. Benefits are available.
