CBS 17 Job Alert – Turning your hobby and passion into cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Here are two chances to turn your hobby and passion into cash.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young found two prime examples for people with the right background.

These openings go to show how time spent having fun can, in fact, make you some money.

FrontierBundles.com reached out to CBS 17 because they need to hire two people to play video games — and earn $2,000.

This is a job for two friends with a lot of virtual gaming history.

The job involves 21 hours of gameplay each with equipment supplied by FrontierBundles.com.

This isn’t just fun – it involves detailed note-taking to report back findings.

Sports Media Technology in Durham needs an NHL tracking operator.

Be a hockey fan who is good with extensive PC gaming skills, good communication skills, open availability, and can follow the events of a game without being distracted.