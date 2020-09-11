CBS 17 Job Alert – U-Haul and Raleigh Neurology Associates both hiring customer service reps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Customer service jobs always get a lot of attention on Job Alert. 

U-Haul needs a customer service rep for their location on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. 

The job means helping customers figure out the products and moving trucks if necessary, so a valid driver’s license is needed. 

Hours are flexible and benefits like 401k are available. 

Raleigh Neurology Associates also has an opening for a customer service representative. 

The position entails setting patient appointments and incoming referrals. 

For this job, you must be okay with answering up to 100 calls a day. 

It is a full-time job. One of the requirements is that you have a year of experience in a medical office. 

They offer health benefits, 401k, and paid time off. 

