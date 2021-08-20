CBS 17 Job Alert – U.S. Small Business Association and Kellogg’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today we have two Job Alerts and the first is from the U.S. Small Business Association because the organization is in need of employees.

These positions are to help businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters recover from disaster. There are openings for attorneys, paralegals, construction experts, customer service reps, and even human resources and IT professionals.

There is a public service announcement detailing the jobs and showing you how to apply.

The other Job Alert I found through an alert on Facebook.

Kellogg’s in Cary is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for a maintenance electrician to work overnight, and a $5,000 signing bonus for a maintenance mechanic to work overnight.

An actively licensed journeyman with PLC experience is a plus, so is having experience working in a food manufacturing plant.