RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction and renovations took off at the start of the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down.

Obviously, construction isn’t just physically building things. There is a lot of sales and marketing of products that go into it.

For example, Universal Windows Direct of Raleigh has a full-time opening for a marketing representative in the Triangle.

The job involves representing the company and products to customers.

Pay is $16 an hour as well as benefits like 401(k), medical and dental coverage.

You should be a solid communicator and outgoing.

