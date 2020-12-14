CBS 17 Job Alert – Upcoming virtual career fairs with Youth Village and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday’s Job Alert is focused on upcoming career fairs, which are virtual during the pandemic.

We’ve reported on the huge need for people in the medical industry.

Youth Village, a nonprofit specializing in youth mental health services, has a webinar this coming Friday the 18th. It is from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Different positions within Youth Village will be discussed, along with needed education and experience.

There are multiple locations including Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville.

Registration is necessary. Click here to register.

We reported last week on the massive need for workers at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

While we discussed openings for nurses and nurse’s assistants, I found a lot of other openings.

These include: A Patient Transporter – moving patients to and from different units. A receptionist, and multiple openings for lab techs.

To apply, click here.