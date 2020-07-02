CBS 17 Job Alert – UPS in Cary is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We keep hearing about job losses, but other companies can’t find enough workers.

UPS is one of them. They’ve been promoting how many positions they need to fill.

One of those is an associate sales account executive. It is full time and based in Cary. This is an entry-level job, but it gets you into the company and UPS does a lot of internal promotions.

You need to have a bachelor’s degree and be willing to travel if needed.

They also need a lot of package handlers. I’ve found both part-time and full-time openings.

There is one at the warehouse in Cary which is part-time – 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. – but UPS has openings all over the area.