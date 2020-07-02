CBS 17 Job Alert – UPS in Cary is hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We keep hearing about job losses, but other companies can’t find enough workers.

UPS is one of them. They’ve been promoting how many positions they need to fill.

One of those is an associate sales account executive. It is full time and based in Cary. This is an entry-level job, but it gets you into the company and UPS does a lot of internal promotions.

You need to have a bachelor’s degree and be willing to travel if needed.

They also need a lot of package handlers. I’ve found both part-time and full-time openings.

There is one at the warehouse in Cary which is part-time – 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. – but UPS has openings all over the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories