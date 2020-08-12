CBS 17 Job Alert – US Department of Justice and UPS are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert has an opening with the Department of Justice, so you’re working for the government, and those jobs come with great benefits.

The job is a Time and Leave Clerk at the prison in Butner.

You’ll track attendance, help maintain documentation for leave and pay, plus make sure all time records are properly entered into the system. You’ll also make sure overtime is approved.

You need a four-year degree, or a year of past experience handling payroll, or some combination of both.

The pay range is $44,700 to $55,600 a year.

The UPS Store in North Hills in Raleigh needs an Entry Level Service Manager.

You’ll oversee all day-to-day operations, and do things like open or close the business for the day. You’ll also help with marketing and keeping track of inventory.

A degree is preferred.

You’ll have Sundays off and the job comes with paid vacation.

More headlines from CBS17.com: