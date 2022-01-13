CBS 17 Job Alert – US News’ 100 best jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is one of the most anticipated lists of the year for job seekers – US News’ 100 best jobs.

The annual list looks at everything from stress to job growth and there are 10 different areas that are surveyed by U.S. News that helped it compile its list.

25-percent of the jobs are in technology or medicine, but one in particular stuck out.

Sitting at No. 16 on the list is a respiratory therapist, that only requires an associate’s degree, unlike most other jobs.

Additionally, patrol officers come in at No. 25 – something that makes sense, as even in the Triangle, a lot of recruiting has taken place.

Furthermore, at more than double the drop, social and community service managers make the list at No. 52. However, they make the list nonetheless because there is a demand to address specific issues with different groups.

Lastly, but certainly not least, No. 62 is landscaper, making sense, as these are the people who have been finishing off all the new construction people are seeing around the Triangle.

This list is very thorough and broken down by individual career fields, education, as well as salary. All rankings can be found here.