CBS 17 Job Alert – US Postal Service hiring in Cary and Youngsville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Thursday’s Job Alert is focused on the US Postal Service.

Even with talk of trouble at all levels, there are plenty of openings in Central North Carolina.

In Youngsville, Franklin County, the US Postal Service is hiring a mail processing clerk.

There is some clerical work, but the bulk of the time is spent sorting both incoming outgoing mail. The job is full time and pay is $18.15 an hour. An exam is needed to be hired for this job.

Click here to apply.

In Cary, the US Postal Service is hiring a part-time Holiday Clerk Assistant.

The job runs from mid-November until the end of the year. Basic function is to work the sales desk and help customers with the automated postal kiosk if needed. Pay is $18.15 an hour and applicants must past an exam before being hired.

To apply, click here.