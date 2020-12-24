CBS 17 Job Alert – Valet Living and Domino’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking for jobs for people who want to make a little cash to pay those after-Christmas bills.
Valet Living is looking for overnight trash collectors. These services are need at places like apartment complexes with door-to-door pickup. The only thing needed is a truck.
It seems every pizza chain is looking for drivers.
Domino’s Pizza needs a driver in Morrisville – again, a great way to make some side money.
There is a very flexible schedule and the company reimburses you for gas. You just need two years of a clean driving record.
