CBS 17 Job Alert – Valet Living and Domino’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking for jobs for people who want to make a little cash to pay those after-Christmas bills.

Valet Living is looking for overnight trash collectors. These services are need at places like apartment complexes with door-to-door pickup. The only thing needed is a truck.

It seems every pizza chain is looking for drivers.

Domino’s Pizza needs a driver in Morrisville – again, a great way to make some side money.

There is a very flexible schedule and the company reimburses you for gas. You just need two years of a clean driving record.