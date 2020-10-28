CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair for military members, spouses set for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is a bit different.

There is a massive virtual job fair taking place this Thursday for transitioning military members, veterans, members of the national guard and reserves, plus all spouses.

Bradley Morris and Recruit Military sponsors this fair and works with dozens of employers to hire not only locally, but regionally as well with opportunities in Georgia and Virginia.

Among the industries represented are distribution, e-commerce, data store and broadband, pharmaceuticals, and select retail.

I talked to the senior vice president for the company behind the fair who said they also work with participants on everything from resume building to helping them translate their skills.

