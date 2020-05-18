CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair for military members to be held Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a massive virtual job fair specifically for members of the military, past and present, their spouses, and their dependents.
It is taking place Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.
There are of 57 participating companies, some are hiring nationwide like Amazon, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Smithfield Foods, and Spectrum.
Others are North Carolina specific, like Cascade and Hillrom.
Positions vary across many different fields including accounting, maintenance, health care, and customer service.
Others are highly specialized like aerospace engineering, logistics, and human resource management.
You must register in advance.
Click here to register.
