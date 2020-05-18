CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair for military members to be held Tuesday

Job Alert
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a massive virtual job fair specifically for members of the military, past and present, their spouses, and their dependents.

It is taking place Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.

There are of 57 participating companies, some are hiring nationwide like Amazon, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Smithfield Foods, and Spectrum.

Others are North Carolina specific, like Cascade and Hillrom.

Positions vary across many different fields including accounting, maintenance, health care, and customer service.

Others are highly specialized like aerospace engineering, logistics, and human resource management.

You must register in advance.

Click here to register.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories