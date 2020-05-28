CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair Thursday, Home Depot looking to hire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Virtual job fairs are now the norm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is certainly convenient for people looking for work.
Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a free virtual career fair Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There are 75 openings.
Employers taking part include the U.S. Census Bureau, Massey Services, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and American Retirement Counselors.
You must register in advance.
In addition to the virtual job fair, The Home Depot contacted CBS 17 to let us know they need workers.
There are positions available for both in-store and warehouse jobs. This includes customer service jobs, order fulfillment, plus helping to enforce social distancing measures.
They’ve introduced weekly bonuses and temporary benefits.
You can search jobs and apply here.
