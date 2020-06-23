CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fair Wednesday, Tennoca Construction is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Job hunters have a great chance to meet with multiple employers at an upcoming virtual job fair.
Career Center of the Southeast is hosting it from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Wednesday.
Among the employers are:
- Piedmont Health Services
- US Census Bureau
- Sales for Career Center of the Southeast
- DeVry University
You need to sign up in advance, which you can do by clicking here.
Even with troubles in the economy, the construction industry in North Carolina continues to boom.
A recruiting company named iHireConstruction reached out to CBS 17 for help in filling openings.
A heavy equipment officer for Tennoca Construction is needed in Raleigh.
Specifically, an experienced excavator/dozer operator.
Tennoca offers full benefits including health insurance, 401(k) retirement plan, and paid holidays.
