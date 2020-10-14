CBS 17 Job Alert – Virtual job fairs being held Wednesday and Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are more and more virtual job fairs taking place these days.
NC Tech is hosting one Wednesday – from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
I went through the list and there are 17 different employers.
These include banking, education, and local government — all at different experience levels, too.
Dress for Success of The Triangle is hosting a virual job fair this Friday.
It starts at 10 a.m. and continues through 3 p.m.
This is a very regimented online fair – with different businesses within different industries interviewing at set times.
These include health and medical, temp staffing, trade work, IT, and financial businesses.
