CBS 17 Job Alert — W.D. Wright Contracting is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on a booming industry — construction.

New numbers from the labor department show new construction jumped nearly 6 percent in December.

As far as jobs for someone looking to get into the industry on the ground floor and grow from there, check out this one:

W.D. Wright Contracting needs a traffic controller/construction flagger in Smithfield.

It involves setting up work zones and helping drivers get through them, plus directing construction vehicles as necessary.

No experience is needed – you just need a clean driving record.

Pay is $11 an hour plus benefits.

Training is paid and you can anticipate a raise in the first year.

