RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though things are drastically different for the coming school year, Wake County Schools still has openings outside traditional classroom roles.
The district is looking for a student information data manager.
You’ll collect information about students within the district, serve as a registrar, and also work as a receptionist at Phillips High School.
Orange County School reached out to CBS 17 for help in finding bus drivers.
The jobs start at $14.95 per hour, with annual increases.
The position also comes with a flexible school hours and benefits.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake and Orange County Schools are hiring
- Person in custody in killing of tech CEO found dismembered in luxury NYC apartment
- Metal-eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists
- Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open
- Durham Public Schools suspends high school athletics indefinitely
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now