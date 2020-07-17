CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake and Orange County Schools are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though things are drastically different for the coming school year, Wake County Schools still has openings outside traditional classroom roles.

The district is looking for a student information data manager.

You’ll collect information about students within the district, serve as a registrar, and also work as a receptionist at Phillips High School.

Orange County School reached out to CBS 17 for help in finding bus drivers.

The jobs start at $14.95 per hour, with annual increases.

The position also comes with a flexible school hours and benefits.