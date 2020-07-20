CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake County government openings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– We’re taking a look at some of the openings in Wake County government.

The county needs a customer service representative for the county Human Services division.

Some requirements include being okay with handling a heavy volume of calls with responding to e-mail inquiries.

You must have a high school diploma and a year of past call center experience.

The job is Monday through Friday and pay starts at $15.68 an hour.

There are also multiple opportunities for a telecommunicator within the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

In this position, you would take both emergency and non-emergency calls, and dispatch the appropriate equipment based on the severity of the call.

You must have experience in a 911 related role and be calm in an emergency. You’re expected to earn your telecommunicator certification and criminal information certification within the first year of employment.

Pay ranges from $16.65 to $22.48 an hour.