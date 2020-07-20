CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake County government openings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– We’re taking a look at some of the openings in Wake County government.
The county needs a customer service representative for the county Human Services division.
Some requirements include being okay with handling a heavy volume of calls with responding to e-mail inquiries.
You must have a high school diploma and a year of past call center experience.
The job is Monday through Friday and pay starts at $15.68 an hour.
There are also multiple opportunities for a telecommunicator within the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
In this position, you would take both emergency and non-emergency calls, and dispatch the appropriate equipment based on the severity of the call.
You must have experience in a 911 related role and be calm in an emergency. You’re expected to earn your telecommunicator certification and criminal information certification within the first year of employment.
Pay ranges from $16.65 to $22.48 an hour.