CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake County government openings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– We’re taking a look at some of the openings in Wake County government. 

The county needs a customer service representative for the county Human Services division.

Some requirements include being okay with handling a heavy volume of calls with responding to e-mail inquiries.

You must have a high school diploma and a year of past call center experience.

The job is Monday through Friday and pay starts at $15.68 an hour.

There are also multiple opportunities for a telecommunicator within the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. 

In this position, you would take both emergency and non-emergency calls, and dispatch the appropriate equipment based on the severity of the call. 

You must have experience in a 911 related role and be calm in an emergency. You’re expected to earn your telecommunicator certification and criminal information certification within the first year of employment. 

Pay ranges from $16.65 to $22.48 an hour. 

