CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake County Public Schools virtual job fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we’re looking at a virtual job fair by the largest school district in the state – Wake County.

We’ve talked for months about the need for workers in pretty much every capacity district-wide.

In addition to candidates with a North Carolina Educator License, the district needs those eligible for a license, or those interested in getting a job through an alternative route – like through emergency, residency, or provisional.

The fair is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Click here to register for the job fair.