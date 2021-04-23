CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake, Cumberland Schools holding virtual job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the massive need for teachers in the state.

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) estimates 6,200 new teachers are needed in five years and even now there are nearly 2,000 openings in central North Carolina. This is why districts are holding hiring events to find new employees.

Even currently, a quick search of the CBS17 Job Alert shows 1,704 teacher jobs currently available within a 50-mile radius of Raleigh. Between growth and attrition, school districts are turning to virtual job fairs to attract new employees.

Wake County Public Schools has a virtual job fair this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour is reserved for current employees. There are openings for seasoned educators, new graduates and those with emergency or provisional certification.

Cumberland County Schools reached out to CBS 17 to help with attendance at the district’s virtual job fair on Saturday, May 1.

You must register Friday in order to participate.

Applicants will meet virtually with principals and, if recommended, a contract could be offered that day.