CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake Forest Works Job Fair, Morrisville Trader Joe’s hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert looks at the booming supermarket industry in central North Carolina.

Coming up on Aug. 18, the Wake Forest Works Job Fair will be held with Wegmans as the presenting sponsor.

The chain opened one of its newest stores in Wake Forest in May.

Often ranked as one of the best employers in the country, Wegmans is looking to hire for multiple positions including a bakery clerk, seafood clerk, and pizza clerk.

More than a dozen other companies will be participating in the job fair.

The fair is at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre on S. Brooks Street, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Trader Joe’s is opening a new store in Morrisville and has a hiring fair both Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Seventy-five employees are needed for the store before it opens in the fall.

The temporary hiring site is in Park West Village off Morrisville Parkway.

You’re asked to fill out an application online before you go to the job fair.