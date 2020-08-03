CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake Research and NC Disability Determination Services are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s job alert is focused on openings at call centers.

Wake Research needs a Medical Call Center Specialist in Raleigh. You’ll pre-screen and schedule people for assigned studies.

Be comfortable talking to people because you’ll be making a lot of follow-up calls and e-mails.

An associate’s or bachelor’s degree is preferred, and 3-5 years experience in a medical setting is needed.

The North Carolina Disability Determination Services Division needs a Disability Call Agent.

You’ll be answering the phone and be the initial point of contact for most people, so you’ll either answer their questions or direct them to someone who can answer.

You’ll be getting a lot of calls, so be able to handle them in a calm manner.

A high school diploma and two years of experience is needed. The pay range is $30,000 to $48,000 a year.

More headlines from CBS17.com: