CBS 17 Job Alert – Wake Tech Continuing Education Virtual Open House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a quick job alert for anyone looking to expand their education.
Wake Tech has a Workforce Continuing Education Virtual Open House Thursday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are 30 different sessions in fields like IT, healthcare, and apprentice opportunities, too.
There is even a special track for people older than 50.
For more information, click here.
